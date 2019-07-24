2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday
Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and ice crushing
450W
1.25 L Plastic jar
4 stars stainless steel blade
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.
4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.
1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
o01one
24/07/2019
Singapore
Cheap n good
Easy to use n clean clean too...But it a bit to loud
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2056/00 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2056/00 Blender
Matthewlee76
05/09/2018
Singapore
Ease of usage
Easy to use, easy to clean. Comes with grinder some more.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2056/00 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2056/00 Blender
Fong
22/08/2018
Singapore
Fantastic product!
Easy to use and serve our purpose of a blender. No unnecessary fuss or frivolous designs that are not practical.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2056/00 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2056/00 Blender