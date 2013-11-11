2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfect juice instantly
Juicing has never been easier. With its large feeding tube that swallows whole fruit and vegetable so there is no need to pre-cut. The powerful 650 W motor together with the unique micro-mesh filter will squeeze juice to the very last drop.
650 W
2 L
XL tube
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
2 l pulp container and 1,25 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.
The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.
5.0
of 5
11
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
MJJ1
11/11/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to use, easy to clean
Great juicer, simple to use and removable parts dishwasher safe, perfect!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/00 Juicer
Jackie280
13/08/2012
United Kingdom
The purchase of the year
Having read many many reviews of various brands of juicer, Philips was the one that scored most points within a moderate pricing band. The machine exceeds all expectations, and does exactly what is claimed for performance and ease of cleaning. Definitely one to recommend serious consideration for potential "juicers".
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/93 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/93 Juicer
monkeyhanger
13/08/2012
United Kingdom
The purchase of the year
Having read many many reviews of various brands of juicer, Philips was the one that scored most points within a moderate pricing band. The machine exceeds all expectations, and does exactly what is claimed for performance and ease of cleaning. Definitely one to recommend serious consideration for potential "juicers".
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/93 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/93 Juicer