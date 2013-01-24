Home
Viva Collection

Slow juicer

HR1830/03
    -{discount-value}

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR593.00
      Smooth juice with all the natural flavors

      • 150 W
      • Slow juicer
      • 2 directions button
      Compact design for storage

      Compact design for storage

      The juicer takes limited space on the kitchen counter and is easy to store.

      Guiding tray directs fruits straight into the feeding tube

      Guiding tray directs fruits straight into the feeding tube

      Juicing cherry tomatoes, grapes or strawberries becomes easy. Place the fruits on the tray and direct then with the pusher directly into the tube.

      Limited foam for great quality of juice and mouth feel

      Limited foam for great quality of juice and mouth feel

      The slow juicing process will limit the creation of foam. This will lead to a great quality of juice and mouth feel.

      Extract all natural flavors

      Extract all natural flavors

      Slow juicing technology to extract all natural flavors from your fruits.

      One single button for easy operation

      One single button for easy operation

      Comfortable juicing with limited vibrations

      Comfortable juicing with limited vibrations

      Quiet operating low speed motor

      Quiet operating low speed motor

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Orchid moods

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        150  W
        Voltage
        220  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.20  m
        Feeding tube dia
        45  mm
        Pulp container
        1000  ml
        Capacity juice jug
        600  ml

      • Accessories

        Juice jug
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Box dimension (WxHxD)
        166 x 344 x 303
        Product weight
        4.06 (incl. accessory)  kg

