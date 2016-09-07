Compared to the Hurom this is considered cheap so I decided to give it a shot. I juice mostly fruits and some vegetables like celery, beet root. Have not tried leafy ones yet. So far it performs well in general. It's quiet and rather compact. I have not tried wheatgrass but it's on my list. The juicer is easy to disassemble and assemble. Cleaning is easy and the package comes with all the tools needed. I find that the cap where the residue is extracted from rather troublesome to clean. Once you remove the cap there is a seal around it and juice/residue sometimes get trapped there which means that I have to remove the seal to clean it. Simply prying the seal out with a point of a knife will do. The other things is that it is not very good with soft fruits like kiwi. Some flesh managed to pass through the filter every single time.