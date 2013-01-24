Home
Daily Collection

Juicer

HR1823/70
  Homemade juice easily
    Daily Collection Juicer

    HR1823/70
    Homemade juice easily

    With this Philips juicer HR1823/70 you can make delicious fresh juice easily. Thanks to the round feeding tube it needs less pre-cutting of fruit and vegetables. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store. See all benefits

      Homemade juice easily

      Juicer: Easy to serve. Easy to store

      • 220 W
      • 1 speed
      • White/blue
      Round tube for easy feeding of ingredients

      Micro mesh filter for more juice

      Easy serving with the 400 ml juice jug

      Compact design

      Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

      Cleaning is easy with the detachable spout

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Juice jug
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Bright white with blue accents
        Material housing and clamps
        PP
        Material jug
        PP Plastic
        Material lid
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Speed setting
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1,2  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        220  W
        Pulp container
        500  ml
        Voltage
        220-240  V

