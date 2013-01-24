Home
Viva Collection

Hand blender

HR1618/91
    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

      Easy blending, mashing, chopping and whisking

      • 650 W
      • Metal bar, double action knife
      • Chopper, 2 accessory
      • 16 speeds +turbo
      Chopper accessory

      Chopper accessory

      Chopper accessory to chop onion, cheese and more.

      Masher accessory for smoothest mashed potatoes

      Masher accessory for smoothest mashed potatoes

      With the masher acessory for the Philips hand blender you can mash potatoes silky smooth.

      Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

      Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

      With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.

      Double action blade

      Double action blade

      Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

      Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      For the toughest ingredients.

      1 L beaker with lid

      1 L beaker with lid

      1 L beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shake.

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      Powerful 650 W motor

      Powerful 650 W motor

      Soft touch grip and buttons

      The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Potato masher
        Yes
        Chopper
        Compact chopper
        Whisk
        Yes
        Beaker
        1 L

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black and silver
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Speed setting
        16
        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        650  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.3  m
        Capacity beaker
        1  L

