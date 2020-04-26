2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy homemade food made easy
The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, purees and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!
550 W, plastic bar
ProMix
0,5 L Beaker
1 speed
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.
Single switch for easy use.
4.2
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
M@nn
26/04/2020
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Perfect
Easy & Superbb,make my day more easier and faster ever once blend any fruits.
Pros
NIL
Cons
NIL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1600/01 Hand blender
Date of Use 2020-03-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1600/01 Hand blender
Date of Use 2020-03-26
Anthony79
26/06/2013
United Kingdom
A great, simple product
This is a very simple but effective product which does exactly what you need. I have been using it to make a banana milkshake. Blitz a whole banana with a scoop of ice cream and milk to top it up to 500 ml. Delicious! It is very easy to clean after use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender
June88
27/09/2018
Singapore
Very Easy to Use
You can fit the handle easily to the blender head unlike the older version that always gives me problem in connecting the 2. This is a good stuff!
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1600/01 Hand blender
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1600/01 Hand blender