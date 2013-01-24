Home
Daily Collection

Hand blender

HR1600/01
  Healthy homemade food made easy
    Daily Collection Hand blender

    HR1600/01
    Healthy homemade food made easy

    The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, purees and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

    Daily Collection Hand blender

    Healthy homemade food made easy

    The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, purees and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Healthy homemade food made easy

      For perfectly blended soups, purees and shakes

      • 550 W, plastic bar
      • ProMix
      • 0,5 L Beaker
      • 1 speed
      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

      With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

      Single switch

      Single switch for easy use.

      Slim-grip to fit any hand

      The Daily Collection Hand blender has a slim-grip to fit any hand.

      Strong 550 W motor

      Strong 550 W motor for the toughest ingredients.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Beaker
        0.5 L

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White
        Material bar
        Plastic
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material beaker
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons
        Speed setting
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.25  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        550  W
        Voltage
        220V-240  V

