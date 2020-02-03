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  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer

HR1559/55

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

This Philips mixer has matching shape of conic beater and automatic driven bowl that enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter.

See all benefits

Up to 30% faster* with unique conic shaped beaters

Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

  • 250 W

  • Auto-driven bowl

  • Vapor Dusk

5 speed settings for better control

5 speed settings for better control

The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

Turbo function

Turbo function

Turbo function

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

03/02/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

it works

I've used it with ease and easy to clean. There's nothing else I can say

Pros

It works

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/55 Mixer

Date of Use 2019-01-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/55 Mixer

Date of Use 2019-01-03

17/08/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

GOOD AND SAFETY

[Employee of philipsglobal] PHILIPS STAND MIXER WITH PLASTIC BOWL 2L GOOD PRODUCT

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/55 Mixer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/55 Mixer

10/04/2020

Việt Nam

Việt Nam

tính năng tuyệt vời

Đã xem nhiều loại sản phẩm tương tự nhưng đã quyết định mua sản phẩm này và tôi cảm thấy đây là quyết định đúng, sản phẩm đáp ứng tốt yêu cầu của tôi

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/55 Máy đánh trứng

Date of Use 2020-03-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/55 Máy đánh trứng

Date of Use 2020-03-09

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