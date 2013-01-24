Home
Daily Collection

Mixer

HR1457/00
    Daily Collection Mixer

    Whips and mixes to perfection

    This Philips mixer with a powerful 300 W motor gives you perfect end results with the least effort-when mixing or whisking. Plus added control with 5 dedicated speeds setting for all your recipes. See all benefits

      Whips and mixes to perfection

      For delicious, homemade desserts and cakes

      • 300 W
      • 5 speeds
      • Strip beater
      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Cord clip to wrap and store tidily

      Cord clip to wrap and store tidily

      Clip to wrap and store cord after use

      Best setting for your mixing

      Dedicated speeds to whip/mix and knead to perfection

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS
        Material beaters
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White

      • General specifications

        Cord storage clip
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        300  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Speeds
        5

      • Accessories included

        Stainless steel strip beaters
        Yes

