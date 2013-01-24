Home
Daily Collection

Hand blender

HR1364/00
    Enjoy homemade food in seconds

    The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Enjoy homemade food in seconds

      Blender with double-action blade

      • 600 W
      • Plastic bar
      • Chopper & accessories
      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      To blend food in seconds.

      For the toughest ingredients

      For the toughest ingredients

      The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Anti-splash blade guard

      No splashes or mess while you blend.

      Chopper accessory

      Chopper accessory

      Chopper accessory to chop onion, cheese and more.

      Double action blade

      Double action blade

      Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      Soft touch grip and buttons

      The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        2 (incl. turbo)

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.3  m

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White and lavender
        Material bar
        Plastic
        Material beaker
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material housing
        PP and rubber

      • Accessories

        Chopper
        Compact chopper
        Whisk
        Yes
        Beaker with lid
        1  L

