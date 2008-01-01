Search terms

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      • CloseCut
      • 1 head
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Microgroove for a closer shave

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product types
        • HQ443
        • HQ482
        • HQ484
        • HQ485
        • HQ486
        • HQ4401
        • HQ4405
        • HQ4407
        • HQ4411
        • HQ4445
        • HQ4800
        • HQ4806
        • HQ4807
        • HQ4810
        • HQ4819
        • HQ4826
        • HQ4830
        • HQ4846
        • HQ4850
        • HQ4856
        • HQ4870
        • HQ4890
        • HQ5812
        • HS 190
        • HS766
        • HS775
        • HS890
        • HS920
        • HS930
        • HS970
        • HS990
        • HQ30
        • HQ33
        • HQ40
        • HQ41
        • HQ42
        • HQ46
        • HQ801
        • HQ802
        • HQ803
        • HQ804
        • HQ805
        • HQ806
        • HQ130
        • HQ132
        • HS190
        • HQ402
        • HQ404
        • HQ406
        • HQ422
        • HQ460
        • HQ468
        • HQ852
        • HQ853
        • HQ441
        • HQ444
        • HQ481
        • HQ489
        • 201DB
        • 4413LC
        • 4414LC
        • 4417LC
        • 4602X
        • 4603X
        • 4604X
        • 4605X
        • 4606X
        • 4608X
        • 4807XL
        • 4816XL
        • 4817XL
        • 4825XL
        • 4845XL
        • 4852XL
        • 4853XL
        • 4865XL
        • 4885XL
        • 5426LC
        • 5625X
        • 5812XL
        • HQ20
        • HQ200
        • HQ202
        • HQ220
        • HQ222
        • HQ240
        • HQ242
        • HQ262
        • HQ282
        • HQ284
        • HQ300
        • HQ302
        • HQ304
        • HQ32
        • HQ320
        • HQ322
        • HQ340
        • HQ341
        • HQ342
        • HQ36
        • HQ360
        • HQ362
        • HQ380
        • HQ382
        • HQ384
        • HQ386
        • HQ3860
        • HQ420
        • HQ4421
        • HQ4425
        • HQ4441
        • HQ4601
        • HQ4607
        • HQ4608
        • HQ4609
        • HQ4610
        • HQ4625
        • HQ4626
        • HQ4630
        • HQ4805
        • HQ4821
        • HQ4822
        • HQ4825
        • HQ483
        • HQ4845
        • HQ4847
        • HQ4851
        • HQ4865
        • HQ4866
        • HQ4885
        • HQ5413
        • HQ5426
        • HQ5430
        • HQ5601
        • HQ5625
        • HQ5813
        • HQ5817
        • HQ5820
        • HQ5823
        Shaving heads per packaging
        1

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

