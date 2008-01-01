Search terms

  • Renew for better results Renew for better results Renew for better results

    shaving heads

    HQ3

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Renew for better results

    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    shaving heads

    Similar products

    See all Replacement heads
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Renew for better results

    Sharp & Close

    • Lift & Cut
    • 3 heads
    15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

    15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    Lift & Cut shaving technology with blade system

    Blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Shaving heads per packaging
      1
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.