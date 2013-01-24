Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

shaving heads

HQ2/11
Overall Rating / 5
  • Renew for better results Renew for better results Renew for better results
    -{discount-value}

    shaving heads

    HQ2/11
    Overall Rating / 5

    Renew for better results

    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    shaving heads

    Renew for better results

    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years See all benefits

    Renew for better results

    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    shaving heads

    Renew for better results

    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all shaver-replacement-blades
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Renew for better results

      Sharp & Close

      • Lift & Cut
      • 3 heads

      Lift & Cut shaving technology with blade system

      Blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item