Search terms
Style with care, for soft, smooth waves and volume
Philips KeraShine Ionic styler allows you to easily create soft waves while caring for your hair. Heated 45mm barrel with Keratin coating secures long lasting results, and retractable bristles guarantee safe application. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Style with care, for soft, smooth waves and volume
Philips KeraShine Ionic styler allows you to easily create soft waves while caring for your hair. Heated 45mm barrel with Keratin coating secures long lasting results, and retractable bristles guarantee safe application. See all benefits
Unique retractable bristles guarantee easy and safe application: just wrap your hair around the brush, rotate the cool tip, and the bristles will be retracted. This unique feature secures safe hair release, and mantains the perfect shape of your curl.
Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair
45mm heated barrel for soft, natural-looking waves
Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion, for better care of your hair
Choose between 2 styling temperature settings of 160°C and 190°C to secure long lasting result, while minimizing risk of damage to your hair.
Technical specifications
Features