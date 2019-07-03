2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8372/03
Preserve your hair’s natural hydration
Sensor technology protects the moisture balance of your hair. The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration.
MoistureProtect technology
Ionic
Floating ceramic plates
The high-performance heater ensures a fast heat-up time of just 15 seconds.
The floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and reduces the posibility of hair breakage.
This straightener keeps a more constant temperature for consistent results. Its high performance heater provides a more caring temperature while getting the exact style you want! Styling will be faster, since you need less strokes, while straightening.
Awards
4.0
of 5
41
Reviews
Arina17
03/07/2019
Malaysia
An amazing design
I never be regret to buy this, the design is amazing wonderful, easy to carry and it works well in my hair
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/03 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/03 Straightener
isa722
02/01/2019
Australia
Great value product
A highly recommended product, it looks very elegant at the same time, it preforms really well and the price is very affordable. The only con would be the design of the button. When I was using, my palm always hit the minus button, which I think it very inconvenient.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener
Queena
27/11/2016
Australia
very useful
my hair is very dry and natural curly, so I use it every day. I love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener