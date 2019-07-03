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Discontinued

MoistureProtectStraightener

HP8372/03

4

| (41) Reviews

2 awards

Preserve your hair’s natural hydration

Sensor technology protects the moisture balance of your hair. The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration.

See all benefits

For a healthy shine

Preserve your hair’s natural hydration

  • MoistureProtect technology

  • Ionic

  • Floating ceramic plates

Instant heat-up time of 15secs

The high-performance heater ensures a fast heat-up time of just 15 seconds.

Apply less pressure to hair to reduce the risk of breakage

Apply less pressure to hair to reduce the risk of breakage

The floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and reduces the posibility of hair breakage.

Faster, more caring high-performance heater

Faster, more caring high-performance heater

This straightener keeps a more constant temperature for consistent results. Its high performance heater provides a more caring temperature while getting the exact style you want! Styling will be faster, since you need less strokes, while straightening.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Image of AWARD-612383
  • Image of AWARD-612371

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

41

Reviews

03/07/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

An amazing design

I never be regret to buy this, the design is amazing wonderful, easy to carry and it works well in my hair

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/03 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/03 Straightener

02/01/2019

Australia

Australia

Great value product

A highly recommended product, it looks very elegant at the same time, it preforms really well and the price is very affordable. The only con would be the design of the button. When I was using, my palm always hit the minus button, which I think it very inconvenient.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener

27/11/2016

Australia

Australia

very useful

my hair is very dry and natural curly, so I use it every day. I love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener

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