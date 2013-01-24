Home
    SalonStraight Active ION Hair straightener with Ion Conditioning

      SalonStraight Active ION Hair straightener

      210C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      210C professional high heat for perfect, salon straight results

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      Ion Conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1,8  m
        Maximum temperature
        210  °C
        Heating time
        60s
        Voltage
        110-240  V

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

