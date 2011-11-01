Professional results in a convenient way
Straighten your way. The easy to use yet highly effective Simply SalonStraight, has ceramic straightening plates and operates to a professional styling temperature of 180ºC. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Professional results in a convenient way
Straighten your way. The easy to use yet highly effective Simply SalonStraight, has ceramic straightening plates and operates to a professional styling temperature of 180ºC. See all benefits
Professional results in a convenient way
Straighten your way. The easy to use yet highly effective Simply SalonStraight, has ceramic straightening plates and operates to a professional styling temperature of 180ºC. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Professional results in a convenient way
Straighten your way. The easy to use yet highly effective Simply SalonStraight, has ceramic straightening plates and operates to a professional styling temperature of 180ºC. See all benefits
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.
Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Technical specifications
Hair type
Features
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.