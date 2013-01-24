Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

ThermoProtect

Hairdryer

HP8230/03
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    ThermoProtect Hairdryer

    HP8230/03
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

    Protect your hair while still enjoying fast drying results. Choose from multiple speed and temperature settings to get the blow dry you want or select ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR127.00

    ThermoProtect Hairdryer

    Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

    Protect your hair while still enjoying fast drying results. Choose from multiple speed and temperature settings to get the blow dry you want or select ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature. See all benefits

    Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

    Protect your hair while still enjoying fast drying results. Choose from multiple speed and temperature settings to get the blow dry you want or select ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR127.00

    ThermoProtect Hairdryer

    Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

    Protect your hair while still enjoying fast drying results. Choose from multiple speed and temperature settings to get the blow dry you want or select ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

      with 14mm styling nozzle.

      • 2100W
      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

      Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

      This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

      Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

      Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

      Removeable air flow filter makes cleaning quick and easy

      Removeable air flow filter makes cleaning quick and easy

      The removeable air flow filter of your hairdryer is easy to maintain. Simply click off to clean. Doing this regularly will prevent build up of dust and hair that can affect drying performance.

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        2100  W
        Power
        2100  W
        Color/finishing
        High Gloss & Mat Black
        Housing material
        ABS
        Motor
        DC Motor
        Cord length
        1.8 m

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        No
        Cool shot
        Yes
        Dual voltage
        No
        Travel pouch
        No
        Ceramic coating
        No
        Ion conditioning
        No
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Diffuser
        No
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Slim styling 14mm nozzle
        Number of attachments
        1

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Weight & dimensions

        A-Box Dimensions
        • Length = 63cm
        • Width = 35cm
        • Height = 25cm
        A-Box Weight
        5.7kg
        F-Box Dimensions
        • Depth = 11cm
        • Height = 23cm
        • Width = 31cm
        F-Box weight
        0.8kg
        Product size
        • Width = 22cm
        • Height =31cm
        • Length = 10cm
        Product weight (excl. pack)
        0.6kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item