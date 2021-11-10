2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
Protect your hair while still enjoying fast drying results. Choose from multiple speed and temperature settings to get the blow dry you want or select ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature.
2100W
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
4.5
of 5
48
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
September3000
10/11/2021
Malaysia
Great Product
The speed and heat setting is what really appeals to me. I have long hair and the hairdryer allows me to fry off my hair really fast with my desired speed/heat settings. I just love it!!
Pros
Can control the speed and heat settings. Really fast drying with high speed
Cons
The higher heat settings can be too hot if used too long. Use with caution and minimally
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2021-05-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2021-05-09
Cherryness
06/07/2020
Malaysia
Perfect for me
Love this hair dryer, less frizzy hair & the therperature just nice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2019-06-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2019-06-05
Ian0680
28/07/2019
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Powerful Quality Hair Dryer
Bought for my Wife and daughter as they need a powerful hairdryer. A value for money hairdryer from Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer