First of all, this hairdryer is light which is so important for the comfort while styling my short hair eventhough it only takes around 5 minutes to dry and style. This is important because now i dont have to think twice about washing my hair in the morning before work. When i received it my little sister commented that it look somewhat similar to the one i have and i need a new one? Well they are not similar at all and we both experienced it. Most of the things I want with my old dryer, this Philips one have it! From the temperature setting, the lightness, the noise.I’ll eloborate further. My favourite way to use it is with low airflow with TP setting and end it with cool shot to set. I must compliment on the TP setting which change my hairdrying game! It gives the perfect tenperature which not only comfortable for my scalp, but it also doesnt make my hair look like it’s dying. Another obvious pro i need to share is the different it makes compare to my old hairdryer. I am so used to blowdry my hair upside down but it always end up looking like the lion’s hair and having to use hair straightener to fix it. With this Philips HP8230/03 hairdryer, no straightener needed. Less heat, less damage! Lastlyu the noise. It’s pleasently okay but it does make a noticeable louder noise when i use the highest airflow setting which i think can be improve. Other than that, it will be a plus of this dryer is foldable because i travel a lot and i only bring things i trust (which this dryer now is). Overall, I am very satisfied with this product and I do think everyone should try it since it is also an affordable product. 5 stars.