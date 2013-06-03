Advanced Philips EHD technology means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed and keratin coated air outlet, to ensure heat is always distributed very evenly - even at high temperatures - and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
Efficient anti-static, Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair.
This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It's a perfect setting for the hot summer season!
