Essential care for hair
Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Essential care for hair
Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits
Essential care for hair
Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Essential care for hair
Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits
Service
Technical specifications
Features
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.