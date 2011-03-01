Search terms

1

Salon Essential

HP8106/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Essential care for hair Essential care for hair Essential care for hair
    -{discount-value}

    Salon Essential

    HP8106/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Essential care for hair

    Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR69.00

    Salon Essential

    Essential care for hair

    Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits

    Essential care for hair

    Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR69.00

    Salon Essential

    Essential care for hair

    Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hair dryers
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Essential care for hair

      Drying your hair with care

      • Salon Essential
      • hairdryer

      Technical Specifications

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.6 m
        Power
        1400 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        yes
        Cool shot
        yes
        Dual voltage
        yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.