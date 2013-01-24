Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Salon Essential

HP8105/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Essential care for hair Essential care for hair Essential care for hair
    -{discount-value}

    Salon Essential

    HP8105/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Essential care for hair

    Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR55.00
    Find similar products

    Salon Essential

    Essential care for hair

    Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits

    Essential care for hair

    Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR55.00
    Find similar products

    Salon Essential

    Essential care for hair

    Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Essential care for hair

      Drying your hair with care

      • Salon Essential
      • hairdryer
      1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

      1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

      This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

      Three flexible settings for more control

      Three flexible settings for more control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      Cold air setting for gentle drying

      Cold air setting for gentle drying

      A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1200  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Cord length
        1.6  m

      • Features

        Cool shot
        yes
        Dual voltage
        yes
        Foldable handle
        yes
        Hanging loop
        yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item