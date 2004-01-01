3 in 1 Kit to enjoy a smooth, hair-free skin!
Get started and enjoy going hair free with 3 in 1 Philips Hair Removal Kit. The epilator, precision trimmer and tweezers are perfect for getting beautiful smooth skin everyday and anytime.Includes 3 accesories and a small cleaning brush.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.
Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult to reach areas
This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene
This combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for a constant and effective hair removal
The precision trimmer is meant for on-the-go hair removal. Don't need to worry anymore about being perfectly hair free when your leaving your home because the precision trimmer can quickly and gently trim even the finest hairs in the most discrete way.
Simply attach the comb on the precision trimmer head and choose what length suits you best (2mm/4mm). Style you bikini line by trimming the hairs at different lengths
Tweezers included for styling your eyebrows
Small pouch for easy storage
Features
Accessories
Technical Data (Epilator)
