Epilator, precision trimmer, tweezers

HP6543/00
    -{discount-value}

    Get started and enjoy going hair free with 3 in 1 Philips Hair Removal Kit. The epilator, precision trimmer and tweezers are perfect for getting beautiful smooth skin everyday and anytime.Includes 3 accesories and a small cleaning brush.

    Get started and enjoy going hair free with 3 in 1 Philips Hair Removal Kit. The epilator, precision trimmer and tweezers are perfect for getting beautiful smooth skin everyday and anytime.Includes 3 accesories and a small cleaning brush.

    Get started and enjoy going hair free with 3 in 1 Philips Hair Removal Kit. The epilator, precision trimmer and tweezers are perfect for getting beautiful smooth skin everyday and anytime.Includes 3 accesories and a small cleaning brush.

    Get started and enjoy going hair free with 3 in 1 Philips Hair Removal Kit. The epilator, precision trimmer and tweezers are perfect for getting beautiful smooth skin everyday and anytime.Includes 3 accesories and a small cleaning brush.

      • Total body
      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

      Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

      Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

      Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      The Opti-start cap ensures optimal skin contact

      Precision trimmer to quickly remove even the finest hairs

      Comb with two trimming lengths to style your bikini area

      Portable tweezers for absolute precision

      Convenient pouch

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        2 speed settings
        Yes
        Efficient epilation system
        Yes
        2 year guarantee
        Yes
        Unique epilation discs
        Yes
        Gentle tweezing discs
        Yes
        Washable epilation head
        Yes
        AAA battery
        precision trimmer
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Convenient pouch
        Yes
        Opti-start cap
        Yes
        Dual trimming comb
        2mm/4mm

      • Technical Data (Epilator)

        Number of catching points
        20
        Number of discs
        21
        Pulling actions/sec. speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/sec. speed 2
        733
        Voltage adapter
        13V/400mA
        Voltage device
        13V

