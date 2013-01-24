Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Limited edition epilation set

HP6540
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Always Party Perfect! Always Party Perfect! Always Party Perfect!
    -{discount-value}

    Limited edition epilation set

    HP6540
    Find support for this product

    Always Party Perfect!

    Enjoy satin smooth skin with this new total body limited edition epilation set. Stay always party perfect thanks to fast and efficient epilator, precision epilator for sensitive areas and luxury smart tweezers to style your eyebrows.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR263.00
    Find similar products

    Limited edition epilation set

    Always Party Perfect!

    Enjoy satin smooth skin with this new total body limited edition epilation set. Stay always party perfect thanks to fast and efficient epilator, precision epilator for sensitive areas and luxury smart tweezers to style your eyebrows.

    Similar products

    See all epilators
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Always Party Perfect!

      Epilator for a satin smooth body in minutes

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

      Cordless mini epilator for precise details

      Cordless mini epilator for precise details

      A precious solution for precious body parts. Slender, gentle precision epilator ideal for sensitive area's and travelling.

      Luxury additional portable tweezers with light and mirror

      Luxury additional portable tweezers with light and mirror

      Tweezers in an elegant case, with integrated light and mirror, ideal for eyebrows

      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

      This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

      Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

      Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult to reach areas

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      This epilator has a washable epilation head. This enables you to clean epilation head under running water for better hygiene

      Technical Specifications

      • Guarantee

        2 years
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        120-240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item