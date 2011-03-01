Search terms

    Satinelle Epilator HP6512

Try out epilation with this new Philips epilator system, which removes hairs from the roots, giving you a smooth skin for weeks (not days) and is gentle to your skin. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments to achieve the best results

      For skin that is always smooth

      Removes hair for weeks, cares for your skin

      • Total body, with shaving head
      Exfoliate in between epilation sessions

      Exfoliate in between epilation sessions

      By making circular movements with the exfoliation glove, you gently massage your skin and remove dead skin cells simultaneously. This gives you beautiful smooth skin and will keep ingrown hairs to a minimum

      Hair lift & massage attachment

      Hair lift & massage attachment

      Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time.

      This epilation system removes hair as short as 0.5 mm

      This epilation system removes hair as short as 0.5 mm

      Additionally the hypo-allergenic discs assure an optimal hygiene.

      Sooth your skin with the ice glove for a gentle epilation

      Sooth your skin with the ice glove for a gentle epilation

      The ice glove with soothing properties relaxes your skin directly after epilation and minimizes irritation

      Shaves, trims and contours sensitive body parts

      Shaves, trims and contours sensitive body parts

      Shaving head attachment perfectly follows contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with additional comb to cut longer hairs before epilation or to trim your bikini area.

      Choose the right speed according to your needs

      Choose the right speed according to your needs

      This epilator has two speed settings. Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation

      Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

      Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

      The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Storage pouch
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        100-240  V
        Power consumption
        7.5  W
        Number of discs
        21
        Number of catching points
        20
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        733

      • Sound level

        Sound level
        72 dBa

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

