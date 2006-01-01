Search terms

Body Contour

Ladyshave

HP6317/01
  Ladyshave Body Contour
    Body Contour Ladyshave

    HP6317/01
    Ladyshave Body Contour

    This special Ladyshave closely follows the curves of your body allowing you to shave and trim to perfection on even the most sensitive areas. You can also style your bikini area by clicking on the extra trim attachment. See all benefits

      Ladyshave Body Contour

      Follows your curves

      • Wet & dry

      Floating shaving head follows your body curves

      Adjusts to every curve of your body without running the risk of cuts and nicks

      Bikini trim attachment

      Bikini trim attachment for trimming and styling your bikini area.

      Wirefree shaving

      Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Dimensions
        171 x 65 x 193 (l x w x h)  mm
        Weight
        253  g

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        Weight
        1755  g
        No. of pieces per A-box
        6  pcs
        A-box dimensions
        400 x 181 x 219 (LxWxH)  cm

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        8846 317 01000
        Number of A-boxes per layer (EU)
        12
        Number of A-boxes per layer (GB)
        15
        Number of layers (EU)
        4
        Number of layers (GB)
        4
        Pallet quantity (EU)
        288  pcs
        Pallet quantity (GB)
        360  pcs
        Pallet size (EU)
        120 x 100 x 102  cm
        Pallet size (GB)
        120 x 100 x 102  cm

      • Technical data

        Power source
        Battery
        Shaving foil
        Combi
        Material foil
        Nickel
        Number of guard teeth
        38
        Number of cutter teeth
        36
        Number of lamella
        22
        Pressure trimmer (N)
        2 x 1,6N
        Pressure foil system (N)
        2 x 1,6N
        Rotation per minute
        7500 +/- 1000
        Motor
        3.0 DC motor  V
        Voltage
        2 x 1,5V Alkaline
        Housing material
        ABS
        Weight Ladyshave
        113  g
        Color(s)
        Strawberry

      • Replacement

        Leg shaving foil
        HP6117/01
        CTV code
        884 611 701000
        Sensitive area shaving foil
        HP6121
        Cutter block HP
        HP6111

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

