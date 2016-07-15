Search terms

SatinShave Essential

Wet and Dry electric shaver

HP6306/00
  • Safe and easy shaving Safe and easy shaving Safe and easy shaving
    SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

    HP6306/00
    Safe and easy shaving

    With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

      Safe and easy shaving

      • for legs
      • Single foil shaver
      • Battery operated

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Cordless
        Yes
        Wet and dry use
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        2x 1.5 V

      • Technical specifications

        Number of shaving foils
        1

      • Performance

        Shaving head
        Single foil shaver

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Ergonomic

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        2 x AA batteries
        Yes
        Travel cap
        Yes

