Great results wherever you go
Don’t leave home without this hair dryer. The SalonDry Travel is small enough to fit into any travel bag. Foldable, easy to use yet featuring 1600W of drying power, it should be top of any packing list. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.
This hairdryer comes with a travel pouch for use when travelling. The stylish pouch is designed to contain the hairdryer and accessories and help protect it from damage.
