DryCare Essential

Hairdryer

HP4935/22
Overall Rating / 5
  Fast drying results with ultimate shine
    DryCare Essential Hairdryer

    HP4935/22
    Overall Rating / 5

    Fast drying results with ultimate shine

    The SalonDry Active ION hair dryer combines Ionic technology and 2000W of drying power - to dry hair quickly whilst adding shine.

    Suggested retail price: MYR169.00
      Fast drying results with ultimate shine

      SalonDry Active ION Hair dryer

      • Ionic Care
      • 2000W
      • 6 heat & speed settings
      • Cool shot
      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Professional 2000W for perfect salon volume

      Professional 2000W for perfect salon volume

      6 flexible speed and temperature settings

      6 flexible speed and temperature settings

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        2000  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Features

        Cool shot
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item