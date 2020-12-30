Search terms

SalonDry Active ION

Hairdryer

HP4935/00
  • Fast drying results with ultimate shine Fast drying results with ultimate shine Fast drying results with ultimate shine
    Fast drying results with ultimate shine

    The SalonDry Active ION hair dryer combines Ionic technology and 1800W of drying power - to dry hair quickly with care and whilst adding shine. Surely the most perfect blow dryer out there See all benefits

      Fast drying results with ultimate shine

      • 1800W
      • IonBoost
      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      1.8 m power cord

      6 flexible speed and temperature settings

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        Metallic dark grey
        Wattage
        1800  W

      • Features

        Cool shot
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

