Salon Essential

Hairdryer

HP4930/00
Overall Rating
  Dry your hair with special care
    Salon Essential Hairdryer

    HP4930/00
    Overall Rating

    Dry your hair with special care

    Look after your hair with this easy to use hairdryer. The Salon Essential is foldable yet combines 1100W of power to dry your hair at its optimum level. See all benefits

      • 1100W
      • Foldable
      1100W for beautiful results

      1100W for beautiful results

      This 1100W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      Three flexible settings for more control

      Three flexible settings for more control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      Cold air setting for gentle drying

      Cold air setting for gentle drying

      A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1100  W
        Cord length
        1,6  m
        Color/finishing
        Pastel purple
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Material housing styler
        PC

      • Weight and dimensions

        A-box weight
        3851  g
        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        333  g
        F-box dimensions
        84x136x202  mm
        F-box weight (including product)
        432  g
        A-box dimensions
        283x356x225  mm
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        8

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Reviews

