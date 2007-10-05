Search terms

SalonDry Pro

Hairdryer

HP4897/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • The dryer hairdressers would use at home The dryer hairdressers would use at home The dryer hairdressers would use at home
    SalonDry Pro Hairdryer

    HP4897/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    The dryer hairdressers would use at home

    Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonPro – with 2100W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

      The dryer hairdressers would use at home

      SalonPro

      • 2100W
      • IonBoost
      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Cool shot sets your style

      Cool shot sets your style

      For fixing the style you created with a shot of cool air for long-lasting results.

      9 flexible speed & temperature settings for maximum control

      9 flexible speed & temperature settings for maximum control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Nine different settings ensure maximum control for precise and tailored styling.

      Powerful 2100 Watt motor

      The combination of heat and superior airflow brings you the quickest way to dry your hair.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 AC  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Wattage
        2100  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        310 (w) x 120 (d) x 240 (h)  mm
        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        284 x 85 x 235  mm
        F-box weight (including product)
        1180  g
        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        853  g
        F-box volume
        8928  cm³

      • Pallet

        Quantity
        126
        Number of layers
        7
        Pallet dimensions
        1200 x 800  mm
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        3

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6
        A-box dimensions
        632 x 375 x 257  mm
        A-box volume
        60909  cm³
        A-box weight
        8030  g

