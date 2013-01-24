Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

SalonCompact

Hairdryer

HP4823
Overall Rating / 5
  • Easy care for your hair Easy care for your hair Easy care for your hair
    -{discount-value}

    SalonCompact Hairdryer

    HP4823
    Overall Rating / 5

    Easy care for your hair

    Looking for a hairdryer that is powerful yet won’t take up too much room? The SalonCompact has 1000w of styling power yet is both small and easy to use. Everything you want from a hairdryer. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SalonCompact Hairdryer

    Easy care for your hair

    Looking for a hairdryer that is powerful yet won’t take up too much room? The SalonCompact has 1000w of styling power yet is both small and easy to use. Everything you want from a hairdryer. See all benefits

    Easy care for your hair

    Looking for a hairdryer that is powerful yet won’t take up too much room? The SalonCompact has 1000w of styling power yet is both small and easy to use. Everything you want from a hairdryer. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SalonCompact Hairdryer

    Easy care for your hair

    Looking for a hairdryer that is powerful yet won’t take up too much room? The SalonCompact has 1000w of styling power yet is both small and easy to use. Everything you want from a hairdryer. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Easy care for your hair

      SalonCompact

      • 1000W
      1000W for beautiful results

      1000W for beautiful results

      This 1000W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      Two flexible settings for careful drying

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        110 x 180 x 65  mm
        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        297  g
        F-box dimensions
        127 x 89 x 239  mm
        F-box volume
        2702  cm³
        F-box weight (including product)
        377  g

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240V  V
        Power
        1000  W
        Material housing
        ABS
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        Dahlia

      • Pallet

        Pallet dimensions
        1200 x 800 x 1922  mm
        Pallet quantity
        336  pcs
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        4
        Number of layers
        7

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        A-box dimensions
        550 x 267 x 254  mm
        A-box volume
        27300  cm³
        A-box weight
        4874  g
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        12

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        8844-823-00
        EAN F-box
        8710103203988
        EAN A-box
        8710103203995
        Country of origin
        China

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item