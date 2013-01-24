Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

SalonStraight Pro

Straightener

HP4669/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Styles in seconds, stays all day Styles in seconds, stays all day Styles in seconds, stays all day
    -{discount-value}

    SalonStraight Pro Straightener

    HP4669/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Styles in seconds, stays all day

    Now you can style your hair with the professional temperature of 215°C, combined with ultra-smooth Tourmaline Ceramic plates and Even Heat Technology, for superior and long-lasting straight styles. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SalonStraight Pro Straightener

    Styles in seconds, stays all day

    Now you can style your hair with the professional temperature of 215°C, combined with ultra-smooth Tourmaline Ceramic plates and Even Heat Technology, for superior and long-lasting straight styles. See all benefits

    Styles in seconds, stays all day

    Now you can style your hair with the professional temperature of 215°C, combined with ultra-smooth Tourmaline Ceramic plates and Even Heat Technology, for superior and long-lasting straight styles. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SalonStraight Pro Straightener

    Styles in seconds, stays all day

    Now you can style your hair with the professional temperature of 215°C, combined with ultra-smooth Tourmaline Ceramic plates and Even Heat Technology, for superior and long-lasting straight styles. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all straighteners
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Styles in seconds, stays all day

      SalonStraight Pro

      • 215°C
      • Ceramic Tourmaline
      Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

      Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

      Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Easy lock for covenient storage

      Easy lock for covenient storage

      The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

      Ready to use indicator

      Ready to use indicator

      This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you’re ready to style.

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      215°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Ceramic Tourmaline plates for sleek, frizz-free shiny hair

      Tourmaline is a precious gemstone with natural ionic properties. This knowledge has been used to optimize our Ceramic straightening plates. These specially developed plates harness the unique properties of ceramic and tourmaline to perfectly distribute heat across the plate surface for smooth gliding and high shine results. Enjoy sleek, frizz-free shiny hair by styling with Ceramic Tourmaline plates.

      Instant heat: ready to use within 30 seconds

      Now more waiting around for your styler to heat up, this allows you to switch on and get styling.

      Heat resistant pouch

      This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Maximum temperature
        215  °C

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item