Search terms

1

SalonStraight Essential

Straightener

HP4661/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Salon style that stays all day Salon style that stays all day Salon style that stays all day
    -{discount-value}

    SalonStraight Essential Straightener

    HP4661/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Salon style that stays all day

    Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Essential heats to a professional styling temperature of 180ºC and features Ceramic plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results everytime. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SalonStraight Essential Straightener

    Salon style that stays all day

    Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Essential heats to a professional styling temperature of 180ºC and features Ceramic plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results everytime. See all benefits

    Salon style that stays all day

    Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Essential heats to a professional styling temperature of 180ºC and features Ceramic plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results everytime. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SalonStraight Essential Straightener

    Salon style that stays all day

    Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Essential heats to a professional styling temperature of 180ºC and features Ceramic plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results everytime. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Straighteners
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Salon style that stays all day

      SalonStraight Essential

      • 180°C
      • Ceramic

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Hair type

        Current hair style
        Wavy
        End result
        Straight
        Hair length
        • Medium
        • Short
        Hair thickness
        Thick
        For fragile hair
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240~ V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Maximum temperature
        180 °C
        Wattage
        35 W
        Material housing styler
        Nylon

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.