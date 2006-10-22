Long-lasting salon straight styles
Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Ceramic heats to a professional styling temperature of 200ºC and features Ceramic plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results everytime. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
Adjustable heat settings allow you to quickly and easily change the styling temperature from low to high. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs so you can always get the smooth, styling result you want.
Now more waiting around for your styler to heat up, this allows you to switch on and get styling.
