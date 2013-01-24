300 Watt infrared halogen lamp

The Philips InfraCare HP 3631 has been optimised for effective relief of pains in areas covering 40 x 30 cm, such as both shoulder and neck, the lower back, a thigh, an arm. The InfraCare features innovative infrared halogen lamp technology. The special optics, filter and the powerful halogen lamp of 300 Watt have been optimised, enabling zone treatment (40 x 30cm), and a much more comfortable warmth, as the infrared warmth is more equally divided over the treatment area.