  • Effective pain relief Effective pain relief Effective pain relief
      Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Adjustability
        0-40 degrees (backwards)
        On/off switch
        Yes
        Soft-touch handgrip
        for easy transport and positioning

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        20x30.9x17.2 (WxHxD)  cm
        Product weight
        1.2  kg

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        200  m
        Power
        200  W
        Voltage
        110 or 220-230  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • Weight and dimensions

        A-box dimensions
        29x40.4x74.5 (WxHxD)  cm
        F-box weight
        1.6  kg
        A-box weight
        4.8  kg
        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        3  pcs
        Qnt. on Euro pallet
        60  pcs
        F-box dimensions
        28x38.6x24.5 (WxHxD)  cm

      • Focused treatment

        Infrared halogen lamp
        200  W
        Treatment area
        20x30  cm

      • Technical specifications

        Insulation
        Class II (double isolation)
        Lifetime of lamps
        500  hour(s)

      • Safety

        IEC certified
        Complies to IEC 60601 and 60335

      • Logistic data

        Country of origin
        Germany

      • Medical appliance

        Medical Device Directive
        • 2007/47/EC
        • MDD 93/42/EEC

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        884362101000

      • Effective pain relief

        Deep penetrating warmth
        Yes

