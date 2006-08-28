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  • Relieves muscular pains Relieves muscular pains Relieves muscular pains

    InfraPhil infrared lamp

    HP3616

    Relieves muscular pains

    Deep, focused warmth from infrared lamp

    See all benefits

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    Suggested retail price: MYR154.00

    InfraPhil infrared lamp

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    Relieves muscular pains

    Deep, focused infrared warmth

    • 150W
    Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

    Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

    Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

    Adjustable angle

    Adjustable angle

    The infrared lamp can easily be positioned upto 40 degrees backwards.

    On/off switch

    On/off switch

    Easy on/off switch at the back of the infrared lamp, so the appliance does not have to be unplugged after each treatment.

    Cord storage

    Cord storage

    The infrared lamp has a cord storage holder at the back of the appliance. Simply wrap the cord around it and it can easily be stored again.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy storage

      Cord storage
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      150  W
      Voltage
      220/230 or 240/250V  V
      Cord length
      180  m
      Insulation
      Class II (double isolation)
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Type of lamps
      PAR 38E, 150 W + prismatic rings for more focus
      Lifetime of lamp
      750 sessions of 10 minutes

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions
      22.0x13.0x18.5 (HxWxD)  cm
      Product weight
      1  kg
      A-box dimensions
      24.0x28.8x62.4 (HxWxD)  cm
      F-box weight
      1  kg
      A-box weight
      6.4  kg
      No. of F-boxes in A-box
      6  pcs
      Qnt. on Euro pallet
      192  pcs
      F-box dimensions
      22.5x14.0x20.4 (HxWxD)  cm

    • Logistic data

      CTV code
      884361601000
      Country of origin
      Germany

    • Safety

      IEC certified
      Complies to IEC 60335

    • Easy to use

      Adjustability
      0-40 degrees (backwards)
      On/off switch
      Yes

    • Medical appliance

      Medical Device Directive
      • 2007/47/EC
      • MDD 93/42/EEC

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