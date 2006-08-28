HP3616
Relieves muscular pains
Deep, focused warmth from infrared lampSee all benefits
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Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.
The infrared lamp can easily be positioned upto 40 degrees backwards.
Easy on/off switch at the back of the infrared lamp, so the appliance does not have to be unplugged after each treatment.
The infrared lamp has a cord storage holder at the back of the appliance. Simply wrap the cord around it and it can easily be stored again.
Easy storage
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Logistic data
Safety
Easy to use
Medical appliance
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