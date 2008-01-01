Search terms

Epilator

HP2843/01
    The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

    Epilator

HP2843/01

Satinelle

The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

    The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        A-box dimensions
        218 x 379 x 194 (HxWxD) mm
        A-box weight
        3626 g
        F-box weight
        565 g

      • Logistic data

        Pallet quantity (GB)
        360 pcs
        Pallet size (EU)
        1017 x 1200 x 800 mm
        Pallet size (GB)
        1133 x 1200 x 1000 mm

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        194 x 184 x 62 (HxWxD) mm

      • Features

        Metal epilating system
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        Adaptor according to country requirements V
        Motor
        DC-Motor 14V

      • Logistic data

        Pallet quantity (EU)
        288 pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        No. of pieces per A-box
        6 pcs

      • Technical specifications

        Power source
        AC (Mains)

      • Technical specifications

        Number of catching points
        20
        Power consumption
        3 W
        Number of discs
        21
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        733

      • Features

        2 speed settings
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        For easy cleaning

      • Technical specifications

        RPM speed 1
        1900 min
        RPM speed 2
        2200 min

