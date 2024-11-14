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  • 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature

    7000 Series Double Walled Kettle

    HD9396/90R1

    Overall Rating / 5
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    10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature

    Did you know that your favorite drinks, soups and noodles taste better when heated to a certain temperature? Our double walled, temperature control kettle precision heats on the inside, while remaining cool to the touch on the outside.

    See all benefits

    7000 Series Double Walled Kettle

    What is "refurbished"?

    Different companies have their definitions of refurbishment. At Philips, we mostly refurbish products that are returned to us by customers within 30 days of purchase or from our subscription programs. As a result, most products are unused or lightly used.

    What can you expect?

    Product functionality and Warranty

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    Appearance

    The product is completely clean! Each device is put through rigorous quality and performance testing. All products are sanitized, and hygiene-related components or accessories are replaced when needed (for example, the shaver blades or kitchen appliances). Minor signs of use might be visible.

    Accessories

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    foundation-catalog.p18v2.refurbished-popup-packaging-title

    Products are shipped in their original boxes or plain recycled boxes made of recycled materials.

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    10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature

    Easy -to-control with display on handle

    • Safe and efficient boiling
    • Beautiful look, easy use
    • Family-sized 1.7L capacity
    10+ foods and drinks

    10+ foods and drinks

    Teas, coffees, baby food, cocoa, instant noodles and more all benefit from being heated at different temperatures. This temperature control kettle offers 6 temperature settings from 40C to 100C for perfect and safe servings everytime.

    Keep warm function

    Keep warm function

    Once your kettle reaches your desired temperature, our smart keep-warm function maintains the exact water temperature. No need to reboil.

    Safe-to-touch

    Safe-to-touch

    No need to wait for your kettle's exterior to cool down. Our temperature control kettle features a double insulated layer that ensures a constant cool exterior to the touch while maintaining water warmth inside for longer sips of comfort.

    Precision temperature display

    Precision temperature display

    Monitor your chosen temperature and observe it precisely align with your setting in real-time via the intelligent handle display.

    Food-grade stainless steel

    Food-grade stainless steel

    Always enjoy a safe and clean serving. The kettle is made from food-grade stainless steel for maximum hygiene and anti corrosion

    Family-sized 1.7L capacity

    Family-sized 1.7L capacity

    Ideal for serving the whole family or a group. With a 1.7L capacity, our kettle can efficiently boil enough water for up to 7 cups.

    Cord winder

    Cord winder

    The cord can be sleekly and easily wrapped around the base of the kettle so you can position your kettle without troublesome cords.

    Spring release lid

    Spring release lid

    Effortlessly open your kettle at the touch of a button with the spring release lid.

    Cup indicator

    Cup indicator

    Contribute to a greener world while saving energy and water. Heat only what you need, aided by the cup indicator for rapid, energy-efficient boiling in under a minute.

    360-degree base

    360-degree base

    Simply position the kettle on the base, adjusting it to your preferred direction using the convenient pirouette connector center.

    Fast boil, easy clean design

    Fast boil, easy clean design

    The kettle has a stainless steel inner pot with a wide opening that is designed to boil fast and be easy to clean.

    Boil dry protection

    Boil dry protection

    The built-in Strix controller ensures that it switches off automatically when empty of water or lifted from its base. This reduces the risk of it boiling dry causing damage and prevent energy wastage.

    Certified refurbished

    Certified refurbished

    It’s a returned product that is inspected, tested to perform like new and thoroughly cleaned. It might be delivered in a brown box and includes all functional accessories. The product comes with a 2-year warranty, an attractive price & free 30-day return.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Black
      Materials
      Stainless steel SUS304 inner pot, PP plastic outer double wall
      Heating element
      Concealed underfloor
      Materials of main body
      PP Plastic
      Material of pot
      Stainless steel SUS304

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2200  W
      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Capacity kettle
      1.7  l

    • General specifications

      360º pirouette base
      Yes
      Wide opening lid
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Boil-dry protection
      Yes
      Cordwinder
      Yes
      Temperature control
      Yes - 6 settings, from 40 to 100°C
      Spring lid opening
      Yes
      Cup indicator
      Yes
      Double walled
      Yes
      Display
      LED

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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