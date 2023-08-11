HD9396/90
10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature
Did you know that your favorite drinks, soups and noodles taste better when heated to a certain temperature? Our double walled, temperature control kettle precision heats on the inside, while remaining cool to the touch on the outside.See all benefits
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Teas, coffees, baby food, cocoa, instant noodles and more all benefit from being heated at different temperatures. This temperature control kettle offers 6 temperature settings from 40C to 100C for perfect and safe servings everytime.
Once your kettle reaches your desired temperature, our smart keep-warm function maintains the exact water temperature. No need to reboil.
No need to wait for your kettle's exterior to cool down. Our temperature control kettle features a double insulated layer that ensures a constant cool exterior to the touch while maintaining water warmth inside for longer sips of comfort.
Monitor your chosen temperature and observe it precisely align with your setting in real-time via the intelligent handle display.
Always enjoy a safe and clean serving. The kettle is made from food-grade stainless steel for maximum hygiene and anti corrosion
Ideal for serving the whole family or a group. With a 1.7L capacity, our kettle can efficiently boil enough water for up to 7 cups.
The cord can be sleekly and easily wrapped around the base of the kettle so you can position your kettle without troublesome cords.
Effortlessly open your kettle at the touch of a button with the spring release lid.
Contribute to a greener world while saving energy and water. Heat only what you need, aided by the cup indicator for rapid, energy-efficient boiling in under a minute.
Simply position the kettle on the base, adjusting it to your preferred direction using the convenient pirouette connector center.
The kettle has a stainless steel inner pot with a wide opening that is designed to boil fast and be easy to clean.
The built-in Strix controller ensures that it switches off automatically when empty of water or lifted from its base. This reduces the risk of it boiling dry causing damage and prevent energy wastage.
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Technical Specifications
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