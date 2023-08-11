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  • 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature

    7000 Series Double Walled Kettle

    HD9396/90

    Overall Rating / 5
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    10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature

    Did you know that your favorite drinks, soups and noodles taste better when heated to a certain temperature? Our double walled, temperature control kettle precision heats on the inside, while remaining cool to the touch on the outside.

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    7000 Series Double Walled Kettle

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    10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature

    Easy -to-control with display on handle

    • Safe and efficient boiling
    • Beautiful look, easy use
    • Family-sized 1.7L capacity
    10+ foods and drinks

    10+ foods and drinks

    Teas, coffees, baby food, cocoa, instant noodles and more all benefit from being heated at different temperatures. This temperature control kettle offers 6 temperature settings from 40C to 100C for perfect and safe servings everytime.

    Keep warm function

    Keep warm function

    Once your kettle reaches your desired temperature, our smart keep-warm function maintains the exact water temperature. No need to reboil.

    Safe-to-touch

    Safe-to-touch

    No need to wait for your kettle's exterior to cool down. Our temperature control kettle features a double insulated layer that ensures a constant cool exterior to the touch while maintaining water warmth inside for longer sips of comfort.

    Precision temperature display

    Precision temperature display

    Monitor your chosen temperature and observe it precisely align with your setting in real-time via the intelligent handle display.

    Food-grade stainless steel

    Food-grade stainless steel

    Always enjoy a safe and clean serving. The kettle is made from food-grade stainless steel for maximum hygiene and anti corrosion

    Family-sized 1.7L capacity

    Family-sized 1.7L capacity

    Ideal for serving the whole family or a group. With a 1.7L capacity, our kettle can efficiently boil enough water for up to 7 cups.

    Cord winder

    Cord winder

    The cord can be sleekly and easily wrapped around the base of the kettle so you can position your kettle without troublesome cords.

    Spring release lid

    Spring release lid

    Effortlessly open your kettle at the touch of a button with the spring release lid.

    Cup indicator

    Cup indicator

    Contribute to a greener world while saving energy and water. Heat only what you need, aided by the cup indicator for rapid, energy-efficient boiling in under a minute.

    360-degree base

    360-degree base

    Simply position the kettle on the base, adjusting it to your preferred direction using the convenient pirouette connector center.

    Fast boil, easy clean design

    Fast boil, easy clean design

    The kettle has a stainless steel inner pot with a wide opening that is designed to boil fast and be easy to clean.

    Boil dry protection

    Boil dry protection

    The built-in Strix controller ensures that it switches off automatically when empty of water or lifted from its base. This reduces the risk of it boiling dry causing damage and prevent energy wastage.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Metal
      Capacity Watertank
      1.7 l
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1850-2200W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      15.5cmm
      Product Width
      23.05cm
      Product Height
      25.2cm
      Product Weight
      1232.5g
      Package Length
      18.5cm
      Package Width
      24cm
      Package Height
      28cm
      Package Weight
      385.5g

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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