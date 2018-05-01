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  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
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  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
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  • Designed to last

Discontinued

Kettle

HD9322/50

3.9

| (7) Reviews

Designed to last

The stylish champagne colored metal electric kettle, made of rust proof stainless steel and temperature control designed in UK, is safe and durable for long lifetime

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Made for long lasting usage

Designed to last

  • 1.7 liter

  • 2200 W

  • Champagne metal

Made of rust proof stainless steel, safe & durable

Made of rust proof stainless steel, safe & durable

Durable and stylish metal kettle made of rust proof stainless steel, is for long lifetime.

Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable

Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable.

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

7

Reviews

1

01/05/2018

Singapore

Singapore

This is a great product

I am a long time Philips customer but will still give honest and unbiase opinion. Bought this product at departmental store, didn’t realize was a 2 year old model but I must say is value for money. Design wise look great but it will be perfect for me if it is stainless steel look. It feels solid and had that high durability factor. Only flaw was the water level indicator as view will be blocked when holding it filling up water. One nice touch was the “ON” lever where you can see a red dot light up. Otherwise, is almost perfect for me. Overall, is a great value for money product and I will highly recommend to anyone to grab one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9322/50 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9322/50 Kettle

02/10/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent design n feature

[Employee of philipsglobal] My family Love the champagne gold design and auto shut off feature after boiling without worrying about overspill.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9322/50 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9322/50 Kettle

27/09/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good product

Very faster boil of water and good design. hopefully get discount voucher for the next buying from philips

This review was made for HD9322/50 Kettle

This review was made for HD9322/50 Kettle

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