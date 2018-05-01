2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9322/50
Designed to last
The stylish champagne colored metal electric kettle, made of rust proof stainless steel and temperature control designed in UK, is safe and durable for long lifetime
1.7 liter
2200 W
Champagne metal
Durable and stylish metal kettle made of rust proof stainless steel, is for long lifetime.
Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
3.9
of 5
7
Reviews
Mcguyver
01/05/2018
Singapore
This is a great product
I am a long time Philips customer but will still give honest and unbiase opinion. Bought this product at departmental store, didn’t realize was a 2 year old model but I must say is value for money. Design wise look great but it will be perfect for me if it is stainless steel look. It feels solid and had that high durability factor. Only flaw was the water level indicator as view will be blocked when holding it filling up water. One nice touch was the “ON” lever where you can see a red dot light up. Otherwise, is almost perfect for me. Overall, is a great value for money product and I will highly recommend to anyone to grab one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9322/50 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9322/50 Kettle
Gin01
02/10/2016
Singapore
Excellent design n feature
[Employee of philipsglobal] My family Love the champagne gold design and auto shut off feature after boiling without worrying about overspill.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9322/50 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9322/50 Kettle
Timppsb20
27/09/2017
Malaysia
Good product
Very faster boil of water and good design. hopefully get discount voucher for the next buying from philips
This review was made for HD9322/50 Kettle
This review was made for HD9322/50 Kettle