Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Daily Collection

Kettle

HD9303/03
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
  • Safe and easy boiling Safe and easy boiling Safe and easy boiling
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Kettle

    HD9303/03
    Find support for this product

    Safe and easy boiling

    The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR127.00
    Find similar products

    Daily Collection Kettle

    Safe and easy boiling

    The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all kettle
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Safe and easy boiling

      Food-grade stainless steel

      • 1.2 L
      • 1800 W
      • Food-grade stainless steel
      Cord winder for easy storage

      Cord winder for easy storage

      Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage

      Wide opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Wide opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Easy filling and cleaning

      360° cordless pirouette base, for easier handling

      360° cordless pirouette base, for easier handling

      Easier handling

      Easy opening and filling

      Easy opening and filling

      Safe boiling with food-grade SUS304 body

      Food-grade stainless steel

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Metallic silver
        Materials of main body
        Stainless steel-Black

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.2 L
        Cord length
        0.75 m
        Rated frequency
        50  Hz
        Rated input power
        1800  W
        Rated voltage
        220  V

      • Dimensions and weight

        Product dimensions (L×W×H)
        212 x 160 x 195  cm
        Packaging dimensions (L×W×H)
        18.0×18.0×20.9  cm
        Product weight
        0.75  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item