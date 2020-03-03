2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
After 28 years Saeco has re-invented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews quicker, hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance
Integrated milk jug & frother
Steel White
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
You can now change beans with only one click thanks to the patented exchangeable bean container. Enjoy the convenience of quickly changing the beans blend and find the perfect fit for every taste preference and moment of the day.
Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the new patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drink with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.
4.4
of 5
9
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Coffee Hound
03/03/2020
Australia
Great coffee - easy to use
Makes really good coffee and has an easy to follow manual.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GranBaristo HD8966/13 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GranBaristo HD8966/13 Super-automatic espresso machine
pyro
19/01/2016
Australia
excellent
just got this machine and the coffee is beautiful. i have had the saeco talia touch before and this smashes it. it took me 10 min from opening the box to enjoying a very long awaited latte or two. very easy to use and looks great, hopefully i get just as many if not more years use out of this one as i did with the talia touch.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GranBaristo HD8966/13 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GranBaristo HD8966/13 Super-automatic espresso machine
Coffeelover16
20/12/2015
Australia
Verified buyer
Good size for kitchen bench
Really happy with this machine. Easy to use and clean. Programable for different users. Makes nice HOT coffee.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GranBaristo HD8966/13 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GranBaristo HD8966/13 Super-automatic espresso machine