Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
After 28 years Saeco has re-invented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews quicker, hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance See all benefits
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
You can now change beans with only one click thanks to the patented exchangeable bean container. Enjoy the convenience of quickly changing the beans blend and find the perfect fit for every taste preference and moment of the day.
Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the new patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drink with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.
For your convenience, you can put the Saeco’s drip tray and milk frother or milk carafe in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.
From a creamy cappuccino to a regular coffee, savor a world of 18 different drinks due to Saeco’s VariPresso brewing group chamber. It will automatically adjust the pressure, adapting to suit many types of coffee extraction for a great coffee variety at home.
Enjoy perfectly hot, professional-quality coffee without the wait, thanks to our new, powerful boiler with the Saeco Thermo-speed technology. The Thermo-speed technology will flash-heat the coffee circuit when the machine is turned on and prevent the heat loss ensuring perfect, hot coffee from the very first cup.
This new cutting-edge brewing group in this espresso machine was designed to reduce water consumption for its rinse cycle by up to 80%. This means you can now prepare more coffee drinks without having to refill the water tank.
The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring full automation. The Saeco GranBaristo is the only fully automatic espresso machine to offer a revolutionary new brewing group that can be removed using just one finger, making cleaning even more simple.
This Saeco espresso machine comes with 6 customizable profiles that memorize your personal preference for different coffee drinks. This makes it very easy to get a perfect tailor-made cup of coffee although you are not the only one using the machine.
Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.
Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!
