2 year warranty
Discontinued
Multi-beverage, multi-user
With the Saeco Xelsis coffee machine every family member can enjoy his or her favorite coffee. Thanks to the unique multi-user function up to 6 personal user profiles can be created and for each profile up to 9 beverages can be personalized
Integrated milk jug & frother
Stainless steel
The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.
3.9
of 5
10
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Shirley
18/08/2013
Malaysia
Excellent
Philips Saeco Xelsis Automatic espresso machine has great features
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine
Imtiaz
03/09/2016
Australia
Excellent automatic machine
I have been using this machine everyday, making on average 3 to 4 cups per day, for the past 2 and a half years and have only now had an issue where its stuck on a descaling step. This is however due to me not following the proper instructions and also in using vinegar which is not recommended. according to the counters i have made more than 5000 cups combined. I am impressed. Really love the saeco medium roast beans with it as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine
cedup
12/05/2013
US
Coffee heaven
It certainly does many different varietys, I am learning all about better beans. It is used everyday more than once. The drip coffee maker is used less and less each week, which previously was used everyday as the main coffee maker, not any more. There are still lots of different beverages I have yet to make. It does everything as advertised. and yes, the water does get refilled often, drain the drip tray, empty the grounds in the basket from use. But if it was made larger to hold more water and used grounds, I can bet it would not be healthy, one would leave old beans and water would get not as clean? It might be a good idea it does need to be emptied as it is now. Works great, one of my better pricey buys.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis HD8944/47 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis HD8944/47 Super-automatic espresso machine