1

Saeco Exprelia Evo

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8857/01
Saeco
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
Saeco
    Saeco Exprelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8857/01
    Perfect, hot, clean.

    Only the Saeco Exprelia EVO espresso machine delivers the ultimate milk experience thanks to the new H2 Technology Milk Carafe and the full bean to cup customization See all benefits

      Perfect, hot, clean.

      That's the premium milk froth experience

      • Brews 7 coffee varieties
      • Integrated milk jug & frother
      • Stainless steel
      • 5 step adjustable grinder
      Proven hygiene with the patented steam cleaning carafe

      Proven hygiene with the patented steam cleaning carafe

      Maintaining high hygiene has never been this easy. Thanks to the Steam Cleaning Cycle, the frothing mechanism will be automatically cleaned, removing milk residues without the need to empty the carafe. The hygienic performance is certified by the independent German test institute, VDE.

      Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

      Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

      The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.

      Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

      Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

      This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

      Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

      Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

      Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drinks with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.

      Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

      Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

      Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

      Save your favorite coffee settings

      Save your favorite coffee settings

      You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function to adjust the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.

      Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

      Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

      The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easily cleaning by rinsing under the tap ensuring maximum hygene.

      Hygienic milk frothing thanks to automated dual cleaning

      Hygienic milk frothing thanks to automated dual cleaning

      This Saeco espresso machine comes with a fully automated dual clean function for its milk carafe. The dual cleaning uses two independent steam cycles to swiftly rinse your milk carafe after each coffee drink you prepare, for a fresh milk drink everytime. Hygienic milk frothing was never this easy.

      Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

      Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

      Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

      Milk specialties without the wait thanks to a double boiler

      Milk specialties without the wait thanks to a double boiler

      With 2 separate heating systems to cater for both the optimal coffee or milk frothing temperatures, this Saeco fully automatic espresso machine guarantees professional performance and speed everytime. You are able to prepare as many latte macchiatos and cappuccinos as you wish, one after the other and each just as good as the previous without waiting.

      Boost coffee crema and body

      Boost coffee crema and body

      This Saeco features our patented crema and body boost. This dial, conveniently located at your machine’s spout, allows you to smoothly adjust the counter pressure changing your espresso’s body and crema. Try it yourself and find your favorite taste.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Automatic Stand-by Option
        Yes

      • Perfect Espresso

        Espresso technology
        • Saeco adapting system
        • Aroma-system: pre-brewing
        • SBS: creme adaptor

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Multi-Beverage

        Milk Variations
        • Integrated auto milk function
        • Milk quantity selector
        • Removable milk carafe

      • Easy to use

        Cleaning and maintenance
        • Automatic coffee circuit rinse
        • Automatic milk circuit rinse
        • Descaling cycle
        Usage
        • Adjustable coffee dispenser
        • Bypass for grinded coffee
        • Frontal access to all function
        • Instant steam (2 boilers)
        • Removable brewing group
        • Removable watertank

      • Energy saving

        Energy saving
        Automatic stand-by

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        245 x 420 x 360  mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        300  gr
        Waste container capacity
        11  servings
        Milk carafe capacity
        0.5  L
        Water tank capacity
        1.5  L
        Maximum cup height
        150  mm
        Product weight
        16.1  kg

      • Design

        Colour
        Stainless steel
        Materials and finishing
        Stainless steel

      • Technical specifications

        Number of water boilers
        1 boiler
        Water pressure in pump
        15 bar (perfect espresso)
        Supported coffee types
        • Ground coffee
        • Whole coffee beans
        Country of origin
        • Made in Italy
        • Designed in Italy
        Removable brewing group
        Yes
        Cord length
        80  cm
        Boiler material
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Power
        1400  W
        Voltage
        230  V

