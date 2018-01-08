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  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
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  • Perfect, hot, clean.
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  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
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Discontinued

Saeco Exprelia EvoSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8857/01

4

| (24) Reviews

Perfect, hot, clean.

Only the Saeco Exprelia EVO espresso machine delivers the ultimate milk experience thanks to the new H2 Technology Milk Carafe and the full bean to cup customization

See all benefits

That's the premium milk froth experience

Perfect, hot, clean.

  • Brews 7 coffee varieties

  • Integrated milk jug & frother

  • Stainless steel

  • 5 step adjustable grinder

Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drinks with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

24

Reviews

08/01/2018

Australia

Australia

Great Coffees

Great machine with many options. I like the option of having both the milk carafe and the steam/hot water dispenser on the side. It is the best Saeco model I have had yet. Have had no problems for about two years now. The manual must be read to understand how to adjust settings and the sequence of each coffee brew (using milk/ground coffee/beans). And as with all auto machines, cleaning is routine.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Exprelia Evo HD8857/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Exprelia Evo HD8857/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

04/06/2015

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

This product it is great.

I am very happy with my Coffee machine, it is very ease to use and to cleaner.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Exprelia Evo HD8857/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Exprelia Evo HD8857/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

17/01/2014

Australia

Australia

very happy with this machine

great tasting coffee, easy to use, easy to clean, easy to maintain. good strong design, appears to be durable. We use filtered water in the water tank and have filtered water on hand for easy refill of tank. A friend (who is a qualified barista) stopped in for a coffee and was very impressed, particularly with the options to adjust grinding, pre brewing time and liked the layering. so happy we bought this machine!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Exprelia Evo HD8857/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Exprelia Evo HD8857/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

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