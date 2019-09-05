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  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

Discontinued

Saeco InteliaSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8753/88

4.3

| (36) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare perfect Cappuccino or Espresso with just a touch of a button.

See all benefits

With Saeco's latest Latte Perfetto technology

One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

  • Integrated milk jug & frother

  • Stainless steel

Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

36

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

1

05/09/2019

Australia

Australia

5 to 6 Years and still going strong

Excellent machine. Has made literally thousands of cups of coffee in that time. I onced calculated how much money we have saved and it is fair to say this machine paid for itself very quickly. Will be buying this brand again in the future. Peter

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8753/23 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8753/23 Super-automatic espresso machine

29/12/2017

Australia

Australia

Easy to use and fast

Very good machine, makes a nice coffee, rearely buy out now as I prefer my homemade. Machine heats up really quickly, quicker than my last one. Milk jug stays in the fridge between use, and all parts go in the dishwasher. Very simple machine to use. Makes a good latte and Black coffee. If you want more saved coffee settings then upgrade model

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia Evo HD8753/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia Evo HD8753/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

23/02/2017

Australia

Australia

For Latte

Have owned this model for 9 months, and am very happy with it. The part that saves a lot of time for me drinking only 1 or 2 coffees per day is that the milk frother is the only thing that comes in contact with the milk so I put that in the fridge and not have to clean it every day, though I do put the frother straight back in the fridge the second the coffee is finished brewing and find its ok for about 5 - 7 days without cleaning.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8753/25 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8753/25 Super-automatic espresso machine

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