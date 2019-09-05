2 year warranty
Discontinued
One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare perfect Cappuccino or Espresso with just a touch of a button.
Integrated milk jug & frother
Stainless steel
The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.
4.3
of 5
36
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Kiwipete
05/09/2019
Australia
5 to 6 Years and still going strong
Excellent machine. Has made literally thousands of cups of coffee in that time. I onced calculated how much money we have saved and it is fair to say this machine paid for itself very quickly. Will be buying this brand again in the future. Peter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8753/23 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8753/23 Super-automatic espresso machine
Acca
29/12/2017
Australia
Easy to use and fast
Very good machine, makes a nice coffee, rearely buy out now as I prefer my homemade. Machine heats up really quickly, quicker than my last one. Milk jug stays in the fridge between use, and all parts go in the dishwasher. Very simple machine to use. Makes a good latte and Black coffee. If you want more saved coffee settings then upgrade model
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia Evo HD8753/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia Evo HD8753/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
DeanSi
23/02/2017
Australia
For Latte
Have owned this model for 9 months, and am very happy with it. The part that saves a lot of time for me drinking only 1 or 2 coffees per day is that the milk frother is the only thing that comes in contact with the milk so I put that in the fridge and not have to clean it every day, though I do put the frother straight back in the fridge the second the coffee is finished brewing and find its ok for about 5 - 7 days without cleaning.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8753/25 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8753/25 Super-automatic espresso machine