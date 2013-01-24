Home
Saeco Intelia

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8753/88
Saeco
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
Saeco
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino One touch Espresso and Cappuccino One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
    Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8753/88
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

    Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare perfect Cappuccino or Espresso with just a touch of a button. See all benefits

      One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

      With Saeco's latest Latte Perfetto technology

      • Integrated milk jug & frother
      • Stainless steel
      Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

      Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

      The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.

      Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

      Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

      This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

      Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

      Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

      The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.

      Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

      Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

      Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drinks with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.

      Save your favorite coffee settings

      Save your favorite coffee settings

      You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function to adjust the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.

      Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

      Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

      The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.

      Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

      Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

      For your convenience, you can put the Saeco’s drip tray and milk frother or milk carafe in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

      Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

      Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

      Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

      Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

      The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easily cleaning by rinsing under the tap ensuring maximum hygene.

      Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

      Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

      Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Boiler material
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Number of water boilers
        1 boiler
        Water pressure in pump
        15 bar (perfect espresso)
        Supported coffee types
        • Ground coffee
        • Whole coffee beans
        Country of origin
        • Designed in Italy
        • Made in Europe
        Removable brewing group
        Yes
        Power
        1900  W
        Voltage
        240  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Cord length
        80  cm

      • Sustainability

        Automatic Stand-by Option
        Yes

      • Perfect Espresso

        Espresso technology
        • Saeco adapting system
        • Aroma-system: pre-brewing

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Cleaning and maintenance
        • Automatic coffee circuit rinse
        • Descaling cycle
        Usage
        • Adjustable coffee dispenser
        • Cup holding surface
        • Rapid steam
        • Removable brewing group
        • Normal / long espresso option

      • Weight and dimensions

        Milk carafe capacity
        0.5  L
        Product weight
        8.9  kg
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        256 x 340 x 444  mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        300  gr
        Waste container capacity
        10  servings
        Water tank capacity
        1.5  L
        Maximum cup height
        130  mm

      • Features

        Simultaneous brewing
        Yes
        Brita Filter compatible
        Optionable
        Hot water wand
        YES

      • Design

        Colour
        Black Silver
        Materials and finishing
        ABS plastic body, stainless steel grid, stainless steel cup holder

