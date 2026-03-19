Search terms

  • True Pour-Over Taste: Hot or Cold, Gold Cup Quick. True Pour-Over Taste: Hot or Cold, Gold Cup Quick. True Pour-Over Taste: Hot or Cold, Gold Cup Quick.
  • Play Pause

    Morgen HD7997/20 Drip Filter Grind Brew Drip Filter Grind Brew

    HD7997/20

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    True Pour-Over Taste: Hot or Cold, Gold Cup Quick.

    Rapid True Cold Brew with Dual-Temperature Hot Brewing crafts authentic pour-over flavor, delivering the Golden Cup Standard in every batch.

    See all benefits

    Morgen HD7997/20 Drip Filter Grind Brew Drip Filter Grind Brew

    Similar products

    See all Drip filter coffee machines
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    True Pour-Over Taste: Hot or Cold, Gold Cup Quick.

    Real Cold Brew. Dual-Temperature.

    • Real cold brew technology
    • Upgraded hot brew system
    • Upgraded grind system
    • Favourite coffee setting

    Dedicated cold brew filter and automatic cold/hot mode switch

    Dedicated cold brew filter with special design results in a bright flavor and a sweet, lingering finish. Cold/hot mode is automatically detected and paired with dual-tone indicator lights

    Upgraded hot brew system with more flavor from the bean

    Brew with 2 hot brew temperature options and 3 phases of water-pouring in a all-around way.

    Upgraded grind system

    Up-to 40% grinding speed improvement

    Favourite coffee setting

    Save your favourite coffee recipe on intensity, temperature and cup selection

    Program when your coffee machine will start brewing

    Program when your coffee machine will start brewing to be woken up in the morning by the smell of fresh coffee.

    Aroma twister for enhanced taste

    Aroma twister swirls the aroma consistently throughout the jug for an enhanced taste.

    Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm

    Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm function. Machine can automatically turn off after brewing - or keep your coffee warm up to 2 hours later.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      920W
      Voltage
      220  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product Length
      36.9cm
      Product Width
      21cm
      Product Height
      43.6cm
      Product Weight
      4.93cm

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.