Grind & Brew

Coffee maker

HD7762/00
Overall Rating / 5
2 Awards
    Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans

    Enjoy great coffee from freshly-ground beans with the Philips Grind & Brew coffee maker with integrated grinder. The unique duo-container allows you to switch between two types of beans. Wake up with fresh coffee, thanks to the timer See all benefits

      Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans

      The only Grind & Brew with two bean containers

      • Integrated coffee grinder
      • Bean duo-container
      • Timer
      • Black & metal
      Integrated bean grinder for freshly ground coffee

      To have the delicious taste of freshly ground coffee, fresh coffee beans are grinded before brewing. This coffee maker has conical burr grinders to have the optimal grind size, which ensures the best taste.

      Fresh bean duo-container for more variety

      With the duo-container you can store two types of coffee beans. Select which type of bean you want to use for brewing. You can choose between the two types of coffee beans, or create your own blend, by selecting both.

      Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

      Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.

      Select easily the coffee settings with the LCD display

      Personalize the coffee taste, by choosing between 9 grind size options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee.

      Also suitable for ground coffee

      You can also use ground coffee instead of coffee beans. The grind-off function disables the grinder and you can simply fill ground coffee into the filter.

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      Adjustable keep-warm time from 10 minutes to 2 hours

      Select how long you want your coffee to stay hot after brewing. You can adjust the automatic shut-off time from 10 minutes up to 2 hours.

      Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

      Wake up with the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time, and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you desire.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Grind selector knob for setting your favorite taste

      Personalize the coffee taste, by choosing between 9 grind size options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee.

      Select easily the coffee settings with the brewing knob

      Thanks to the convenient brewing knob, you can easily select and customize your preferred coffee setting, for instance the number of cups and coffee strength.

      Aroma seal to keep your beans fresh in the container

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        212 x 277 x 440  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        6.2  kg
        Weight of product
        4.6  kg

      • Design

        Color
        • Black
        • Silver

      • Technical specifications

        Water boilers
        0
        Voltage
        220V - 240  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Brewing time for a jug
        10  min
        Capacity water tank
        8 - 12  cups
        Capacity water tank
        1.2  L
        Coffee temperature
        80 - 85  degree
        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Pump pressure
        No pump  bar

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Finishing

        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel & plastic

      • General specifications

        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Customizing per drink
        Adjustable coffee strength
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        • Removable filter holder
        Ease of use and comfort
        • 2 bean containers
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Display
        • Drip stop
        • Water level indication
        Grinder settings
        3
        Type of display
        LCD

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

