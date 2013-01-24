Home
Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7450/20
Overall Rating / 5
    Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffeemaker with a smart and compact design for easy storage.

      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

      • With glass jug
      • Black
      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

      Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

      This coffee maker is especially designed for brewing 2 up to 7 cups of coffee (maximum 0,6 liter). Thanks to its very compact design, this coffee maker takes little place in your kitchen.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Water level indication
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Weight and dimensions

        Water tank capacity
        0.6  L
        Max capacity in cups of coffee
        4 to 6 cups
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        305 x 305 x 305  mm
        Product weight
        1.5  kg

      • Technical specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Country of origin
        • Made in China
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        Power
        650  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Brewing time
        < 10  minute(s)
        Cord length
        85  cm
        Coffee jug type
        Glas aroma jug

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Material housing
        Plastic ABS

      • Ultimate taste and aroma

        Aromaswirl
        No

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

