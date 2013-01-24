Home
Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7447/00
  Simply good coffee
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7447/00
    Simply good coffee

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    Simply good coffee

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.

      Simply good coffee

      With aroma twister for the best taste experience

      • With glass jug
      • White
      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

      This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        240 x 210 x 330  mm
        Weight of product
        1.42  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        3.36  kg

      • General specifications

        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Water level indication
        • Drip stop
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Removable filter holder
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        Special functions
        Aroma twister

      • Finishing

        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Technical specifications

        Brewing time for a jug
        10  min
        Capacity water tank
        1.2  L
        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Frequency
        50 - 60  Hz

